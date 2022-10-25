Barbara Spande Overby died October 20, 2022 at the age of 88. A longtime resident of Columbia, Barbara was a creative fiber artist, gifted musician, eager traveler, community servant, accomplished cook, caring friend, and marvelous wife, mom, and grandma.
Born to Victor and Katherine (Havnerås) Spande in La Crosse, Wisconsin on July 15, 1934, Barbara spent the first years of her life in Mabel, Minnesota. Her family moved to Denver and then to Portland, where Barbara attended school, learned to play the violin, grew into an accomplished junior tennis player, acquired her first loom, and showed unmistakable signs of the adventurous spirit her friends admired throughout her life: as a teen, Barbara hiked Mount Hood, rode the trolleys and buses all over Portland, and, after seeing an ad in the paper, took the train down the coast to try out for the LA Philharmonic.
At St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota, where Barbara went to study, sing, and play violin, she met her husband Osmund (Ozzie). They were married March 20, 1954 and moved to Seattle, where Barbara finished her undergraduate studies in English at the University of Washington.
Barbara worked in a variety of jobs and cared for the couple’s first two children while Ozzie served in the army in Massachusetts and continued his graduate studies in Connecticut. Between work and childcare, Barbara maintained her interests in reading, weaving, and music.
When Osmund secured a teaching position at the University of Missouri in Columbia, Barbara began what became a five-decade-long residence in Boone County. She raised the couple’s three children, volunteered for community organizations including Meals on Wheels, and played violin in local ensembles. She took up the Hardanger fiddle, a Norwegian instrument with its own genre of traditional tunes. An avid member of the Columbia Weavers’ Guild, she opened The Weavers Store and gave classes on weaving and spinning to scores of students. Barbara was a co-founder in 1978 of Missouri Fiber Artists and she was subsequently honored as one of Missouri’s Master Weavers. She and her mother pieced and sewed several quilts and Barbara became an expert vegetable-dyer of yarn. Barbara attended farm auctions and was a regular at antique and second-hand stores, always on the lookout for historical textiles and hand-crafted wood furniture.
As her bio on the Missouri Fiber Artists website explains, “My favorite thing to do is to weave. I have spent many, many hours at my looms through the years. I once even took my loom on a vacation by strapping it to the top of our car!”
Barbara and Ozzie were active members in all aspects of church life at St. Andrew’s Lutheran and Calvary Episcopal.
With four other women, Barbara opened Bluestem Missouri Crafts in Columbia. The store served as an outlet for her weaving for many years and it remains a vital part of the arts scene in the Midwest.
Barbara traveled widely with family and friends in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. In addition, she and Ozzie and their kids lived for a year in Europe spending much of the time in a VW van, camping across the continent, and eating meals Barbara prepared on the tiny cookstove they transported. She later pursued a ten-year fascination with the culture and archaeological history of Portugal. Barbara became a veteran walker of the Camino, the fabled pilgrimage trail across the northern region of Spain to Santiago. She and Ozzie also walked the St. Olaf pilgrimage trail in Norway from Oslo to Trondheim, an inspiring journey for two Norwegian-Americans.
Everywhere Barbara went, she collected recipes and ceramics. She cooked with love and compassion for thousands of people over her life and had wide and fearless interest in new foods. Many of the plates, tiles, and pots she collected became mosaics, adhered to windowsills, walls, and walkways at her home.
Barbara played her last concert with the Columbia Civic Orchestra after the age of 80. She gave up her car keys several years ago, but was certain she “could still drive to Wisconsin” if given permission by her kids. Her husband Ozzie preceded her in death in 2014 and although dementia increased its grip on her mind during her last years, she enjoyed music, laughter, food, generations of offspring, many kind caregivers, and her beloved cat Strudel until the end. Barbara loved and was grateful for her many close friends over many years.
Barbara is survived by her younger brother Adrian Spande (Lucy) of South Lake Tahoe, California, son Paul of Pittsburgh, daughter Katherine Howland (Robert) of Columbia, daughter Charlotte (Barbara) of Santa Fe, grandchildren Clara (Jacob), Alexander (Savonna), Joseph, and Sami (Grayson), and great-grandchildren Mara, Oliver, and Jack.
A memorial service is scheduled for Friday, October 28 at 10:00 am at St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, 914 West Boulevard South, Columbia. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider contributions to Meals on Wheels, 800 Hospital Drive, Columbia, MO 65201 (mealsonwheelscolumbia.org).