Barbara Spande Overby died October 20, 2022 at the age of 88. A longtime resident of Columbia, Barbara was a creative fiber artist, gifted musician, eager traveler, community servant, accomplished cook, caring friend, and marvelous wife, mom, and grandma.

Born to Victor and Katherine (Havnerås) Spande in La Crosse, Wisconsin on July 15, 1934, Barbara spent the first years of her life in Mabel, Minnesota. Her family moved to Denver and then to Portland, where Barbara attended school, learned to play the violin, grew into an accomplished junior tennis player, acquired her first loom, and showed unmistakable signs of the adventurous spirit her friends admired throughout her life: as a teen, Barbara hiked Mount Hood, rode the trolleys and buses all over Portland, and, after seeing an ad in the paper, took the train down the coast to try out for the LA Philharmonic.

