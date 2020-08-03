Barbara Surdin died July 30, 2020, at The Bluffs in Columbia. She was born July 21, 1934, in Kansas City, Kansas. There will not be a visitation. Donations can be made to the American Cancer Society in lieu of flowers.
Family submitted obituary
Barbara Surdin, July 21, 1934 — July 30, 2020
