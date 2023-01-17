Barbara Ann Terry, age 85 of Tipton, passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023, at Capital Region Medical Center. She was born on July 26, 1937, in Columbia, Missouri to the late R.B. Boyce and Sarah Ruth (Pulis) Boyce.

Barbara was a Class of 1955 Hickman High School graduate. She attended Murry School from 1942-1050. She later attended Weatherford College in TX, majoring in the Medical Science field. She had worked as a bookkeeper and truck driver, including U.P.S. and over-the-road driver.

