Barbara Ann Terry, age 85 of Tipton, passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023, at Capital Region Medical Center. She was born on July 26, 1937, in Columbia, Missouri to the late R.B. Boyce and Sarah Ruth (Pulis) Boyce.
Barbara was a Class of 1955 Hickman High School graduate. She attended Murry School from 1942-1050. She later attended Weatherford College in TX, majoring in the Medical Science field. She had worked as a bookkeeper and truck driver, including U.P.S. and over-the-road driver.
Barbara was a Baptist and a member of Southside Baptist Church.
Friends will be received from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Parker-Millard Funeral Service, with a funeral service to be held at 11:00 at the funeral home. The interment will follow at Grandview Baptist Cemetery in Murry, Missouri.
Barbara is survived by her son, Kenneth Terry, her daughters: Karla Terry (Scott) Keller, Marcia (Kevin)Pittman, and Michelle (James) Barton; 6 grandchildren Nichole Terry, Kailea Click, Britney Pittman, Tara Barton, Tyler Barton, Meagan Terry and 7 great-grandchildren; brothers: Larry Boyce, Gary Wynn Boyce; her fur baby Miranda; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her mother in 1940, her father in 1965, a son, David Terry; a granddaughter, Lee Ann Terry, and one step-sister, Mary Rose Knight.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Any animal shelter or animal rescue of choice.
