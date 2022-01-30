Barry “Papa” Emerick Bolton, 83, passed away at home on January 26, 2022 surrounded by family after a hard fought battle this last year. Papa touched so many lives in the daycare he and Lola ran for 20 years. The last few years were spent in Clearwater, Florida, playing golf, making new friends and enjoying the beach. Papa, no more hospitals or pain, only love and peace. Rest in Peace my dear Papa.
Barry is to be cremated and a memorial service will be held in Columbia, summer 2022. Survivors include wife Lola Bolton, sons Bryan Bolton, Bob Bolton and Ed Flaspohler, daughters Pattie Campbell and Cynthia Flaspohler, sisters Kathy Candee and Sharon Stratton, many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Preceded in death by his son, Jim Bolton.