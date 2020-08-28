Barry John O’Neill, 71, passed peacefully at home Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, following a lengthy illness.
Barry was born April 27, 1949, in South Bend, Indiana, to his parents, Emmet and Catherine Foley O’Neill. Barry grew up in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania, and returned to South Bend for college, graduating from Notre Dame in 1971. He then worked for Sears for 31 years.
On Dec. 18, 1982, Barry married his wife, Kathy Ford O’Neill, in Peoria, Illinois, where they had met while working on a planning committee for an Irish Fest.
Barry enjoyed anything Irish, fishing and cheering on Notre Dame, Kansas City Chiefs and Mizzou. Barry was instrumental in starting the Mid Missouri Notre Dame Club and served as president.
Barry is survived by his wife Kathy; brother Kevin O’Neill; sister Kathleen O’Neill Toale (Tom); sister-in-law Irene O’Neill; brother-in-law Stephen Ford; nieces Julia Hollenback, Jennifer Ford (Josh Manning), Stephanie Londrie (David), Erin Toale, Shannon Toale (Jillian), Kaylyn Toale and Meghan Casteel (Bobby); nephew Patrick Ford (Tori); and five great-nieces and 11 great-nephews.
Barry was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Patrick O’Neill, and niece, Jennifer O’Neill.
Memorial services will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 105 Waugh St., Columbia, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, with visitation starting at 1 p.m. followed by mass at 2 p.m. The church asks you wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.
Memorial contributions may be made to the following: Unchained Melodies Dog Rescue at www.unchainedmelodies.org/donate; Central Missouri Humane Society, 616 Big Bear Blvd., Columbia, MO 65202; or Diabetes Research Institute Foundation at www.diabetesresearch.org.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory, 12 East Ash St., Columbia; (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com.