Barry Lee Cardwell, 59, of Columbia passed away unexpectedly at University Hospital on Sept. 26, 2020.
Barry was born Oct. 1, 1960 in Seward, Nebraska, a son to Myrna Hansen Stieber and the late Richard Stieber. Barry was a 1979 graduate of Lincoln Northeast High School in Lincoln, Nebraska. In 1984 he completed a bachelor’s degree in history — a lifelong passion — from Baker University in Baldwin City, Kansas.
Barry believed in mentoring the next generation and building strong characters in our future leaders. These guiding principles led Barry to devote much of his time to local Boy Scouts of America programs. Barry would often spend his vacations volunteering at Missouri Boy Scout summer camps, as well as Camp Philmont in New Mexico. He always tried to lead his life as a role model to younger generations and encouraged them to engage in civic and patriotic activities. Barry was a Life Scout. In addition to many other roles, he served the Boy Scouts as a Pack Leader and Scout Master, as well as an advisor for Order of the Arrow and as a chaplain for the Great Rivers Council.
God and country were very important to Barry. He was active in the United Methodist Church and spent many years volunteering in prison ministry. Barry was an astute student of American history and was well versed on our nation’s founding fathers, the Civil War and social progress in America. Barry took pride in his work and was an employee of MU for 32 years. During this time he served in several different roles, the most recent of which being customer service. He passionately supported Mizzou Tigers football, but to the dismay of his immediate family and coworkers in Columbia, Barry was an unabashed and even bigger Cornhusker fan.
Barry is survived by his partner of many years, Judy Pitoniak; two children, Katrina (Jon) McRoberts and Jonathan Cardwell of Columbia and their mother, Terri Kopsky-Cardwell of Columbia; granddaughter Ila McRoberts; mother Myrna Stieber; brother Robert (Betty Shuck) Cardwell; sister-in-law Kim Cardwell; many nieces and nephews, and many loving extended family members and friends. His father Richard Stieber and brother Greg Cardwell preceded him in death.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11 at Hallsville United Methodist Church, 11700 N Route B, Hallsville, Missouri 65255. Friends may gather at the church from 2 to 4 p.m. before the service. In keeping with the guidelines put forth by the Boone County Heath Director, all guests are required to wear a mask, to keep social distancing (6 feet apart), cough into your sleeve and wash and sanitize your hands often. For those unable to attend in person, a livestream of the service may be viewed on Facebook.
Memorial donations may be made to the Boy Scouts of America Great Rivers Council 1203 Fay Street, Columbia, MO 65201. Condolences may be shared online at memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com.