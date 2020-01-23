Barry Ralph Jensen, 73, of Moberly, died Wednesday, Jan. 22, at The Bluffs. Jensen was born Sept. 12, 1946, in Penn Yan, New York; the son of Glenn and Velma (Corey) Jensen. Cremation arrangements are under the care of Columbia Cremation Care Center.
