Belinda Fay Forgy, 55, of Columbia passed away Dec. 15, 2020 at her home.
She was born Feb. 14, 1965 in Kansas City, Kansas, the daughter of William Harris and Frances Adolph.
Cremation arrangements by Columbia Cremation Care Center.
