Ben F. Weir Jr., 73, of Columbia died Oct. 31, 2020, in his home.
An active and service-oriented civic leader in several Missouri and Colorado communities for more than 40 years, he will be sorely missed by family, friends and many fellow professionals in the news and business worlds.
Benjamin was born Oct. 20, 1947, in Nevada, Missouri, to Benjamin Franklin Weir Sr. and Ludmila Martha Vavra.
Raised in Nevada, Ben Jr. was active in Boy Scouts, attained the rank of Eagle Scout, participated in national jamborees and was a camper and counselor at Cheley Colorado Camps in Estes Park, Colorado. He graduated from Nevada High School and attended MU, where he was a member of the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity. He graduated in 1969 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism with emphases in newspaper publishing and advertising. He served in the Missouri National Guard from 1969 to 1975.
Ben married Alicia Scheffler on Sept. 19, 1973, in Cape Girardeau.
Following in the footsteps of his journalism family, Ben served in numerous leadership capacities in six communities. He was the general manager of The Marshall Publishing Company in Marshall; the general manager and publisher of the Nevada Publishing Company in Nevada, Missouri; publisher of the Examiner, a daily newspaper in Independence; and the general manager of the Times-Call, a daily in Longmont, Colorado.
He carried the principles of journalism ethics he learned at the Missouri School of Journalism to all of the newspapers and practiced those throughout his distinguished career.
Professionally, Weir was active in numerous state and national press and publishing associations. He was a member of the board of directors of the Missourian Publishing Association and the Inland Press Association. Ben was elected to the Missouri Press Association Hall of Fame in 1999. He also served in leadership roles in all the communities where he lived.
Ben was committed to peace and racial justice.
He held leadership roles in his local rotary clubs and in his local chambers of commerce. He was also a Paul Harris Fellow. Ben led fundraising campaigns, founded a center for free enterprise and was recognized for his outstanding service record.
His awards include: Lifetime Membership Award for Distinguished Service (Independence); Harry S. Truman Special Recognition Award for Outstanding Community Service (Independence); and Citizen of the Year (Nevada). He also served on the commissioning committee for the USS Harry S. Truman, as one of 15 prominent Missourians overseeing fundraising for the ceremony.
His oft-stated operating philosophy was clear: “Count that day lost when you have not done something to make the community you serve a better place to live in, a better place to raise a family in and a better place to do business in.”
Family to Ben was paramount in his list of priorities. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who loved family time at the Lake of the Ozarks and was always loyal to MU. His best friend was his grandson, Sam. They loved building with Legos, playing with toy cars and watching Pet Corner together on KOMU in the evenings.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Lisa; a son, Robert Benjamin Weir (Kate) of Columbia; a grandson, Samuel Benjamin Weir of Columbia; and a sister, Ludmila Ann Dickeson (Robert) of Estes Park.
Following Ben’s wishes, his body was cremated and his ashes will be scattered at his home at the Lake of the Ozarks. A memorial celebration will be held in the summer. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Rotary International’s Peace and Justice initiative, the Missouri Press Foundation or to the Central Missouri Humane Society.