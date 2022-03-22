Bernard K. “Bernie” Clark, 88 of Columbia, Missouri; formerly of Warrensburg passed away Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at Boone Hospital in Columbia. Funeral Services will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 26th at Williams Funeral Chapel in Warrensburg, with interment to follow at the Knob Noster Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday at the chapel. There will be a Celebration of Life service scheduled in Columbia at a later date.
Bernard K. "Bernie" Clark, March 18, 1933 — March 16, 2022
- Submitted by funeral home
-
-
