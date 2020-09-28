Bernice Betty Widel, 90, of Columbia passed away Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at The Bluffs. She was born June 17, 1930, in Chicago. She was the daughter of Edward and Augusta (Herman) Zamon. Cremation arrangements by Columbia Cremation Care Center.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Molly Hart is an assistant city editor at the Missourian. She has previously reported on state government. She can be reached at mhart@mail.missouri.edu.

  • As senior editor of the Missourian, Fred Anklam manages general assignment reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

Recommended for you