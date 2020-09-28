Bernice Betty Widel, 90, of Columbia passed away Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at The Bluffs. She was born June 17, 1930, in Chicago. She was the daughter of Edward and Augusta (Herman) Zamon. Cremation arrangements by Columbia Cremation Care Center.
- Columbia Cremation Care Center
