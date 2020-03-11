Bertha Jean Breneman, 89, of Columbia went to join our Dad and our Lord and Savior in heaven Sunday, March 8, 2020, at her home.
Jean was born in Montesano, Washington, on June 1, 1930, to the late Clifford James and Esther Jane (Hall) Kelly.
She graduated from Laddonia High School, valedictorian of her class, in 1948. She wed Wayne Douglas Breneman on Oct. 8, 1949, at the home of her grandfather Marshall Moore in rural Perry, Missouri.
Jean loved anything in nature, including gardening and feeding her tiny feather and fur friends, as well as any stray cat that showed up at her door. The birds, squirrels and cats will surely miss her! She loved collecting rocks, much to Wayne's chagrin; and when on trips, she could be found on the beach collecting shells and rocks for her garden. She was also a praying woman, talking with God daily!
She is survived by her three sons, Tyler Breneman (Victoria) of Grant Park, Illinois, Clifford Breneman (Rhonda) of Columbia and Tawn Breneman (Maureen) of Wake Forest, North Carolina; sisters, Virginia Ashworth, Patricia Jankay, Lorraine Jenkins and half-sister Barbara Ann Blackburn; grandchildren, Randall W. Breneman (Nina), Katherine D. Davis (Rich), Jennifer Breneman-Gelder (Jon), Staci J. Eggemeyer (Eric), and Spencer, Lance D. and Vincent R. Breneman; great-grandchildren, Riley, Skye, Gracie, Ella Jack and Watson. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years; her parents; and her brother, Howard Kelly.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. March 13 at Lenoir Woods' Epple Chapel in Columbia, 3710 S. Lenoir St., Columbia, MO 65201. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Central Missouri Humane Society.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.millardfamilychapels.com.