Bessie Maude Evans, 82, of Columbia, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at Boone Hospital Center. She was born May 27, 1938 in Columbia, Missouri; the daughter of Stanton and Maddie Rice. Cremation Arrangements by Columbia Cremation Care Center.
Bessie Maude Evans, May 27, 1938 — Feb. 3, 2021
- submitted by Columbia Cremation Care Center
-
-
Types of obituaries
The Missourian publishes two types of obituaries — family obituaries and life stories.
A family obituary is the version submitted by a funeral home or family. Please see the submission form for details on cost and deadlines. Family obituaries
A life story is a closer look at a person's life and involves a reporter contacting family and friends. Life stories are based on newsworthiness and consent of the family. Life stories.