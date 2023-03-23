It's a sad day for the Phillips family as we lost an incredible person, our Mom, Elizabeth May Phillips (Betsy).
Betsy grew up in Tiffin, OH, a single child to Fred and Bertha Spitler. She lost her father early in life and nothing ever came easy for her. Betsy grew up helping on their farm which didn't allow for many friends but excelled in school as a straight A student and attained a Masters Degree with honors in Chemistry from the University of Arizona where she was in the marching band. Betsy joined the Peace Corps in the 60s, volunteering in Africa where she met Ernest C Phillips Jr (Dad). Later they reunited in Los Angels and married and had 3 boys.
Betsy had a steadfast set of values, standing behind her beliefs from her deep faith in Christianity to her activity for Women's and Civil Rights, having been fortunate to march with Martin Luther King in 1965. In the early 70's she fought for environmental causes and later pursued a law degree to support that cause. Betsy later in life focused more on faith pursuing a PhD in Theology but never submitting a dissertation. Later she travelled multiple years to spend her summers in China teaching English and American culture.
Mom was a good person and an extremely hard worker. Mom loved chocolate cake with cherry pie filling (who wouldn't) and pork chops and mashed potatoes. Mom loved to share culture with everyone, talking about our family and friends, the travels she had done, things she learned, people she met. Mom loved to share those experiences through conversation, parties, food, you name it, Mom was up for socialization. Mom was fun to be around.
Most importantly Mom (Betsy) will be missed tremendously and it leaves a hole in our family with her gone and we look forward to seeing her again in the future.