It's a sad day for the Phillips family as we lost an incredible person, our Mom, Elizabeth May Phillips (Betsy).

Betsy grew up in Tiffin, OH, a single child to Fred and Bertha Spitler. She lost her father early in life and nothing ever came easy for her. Betsy grew up helping on their farm which didn't allow for many friends but excelled in school as a straight A student and attained a Masters Degree with honors in Chemistry from the University of Arizona where she was in the marching band. Betsy joined the Peace Corps in the 60s, volunteering in Africa where she met Ernest C Phillips Jr (Dad). Later they reunited in Los Angels and married and had 3 boys.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you