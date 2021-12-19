Bette Reeva Weiss, cherished resident and community member to Columbia, passed away at approximately 3:30pm on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. She was 96 years old.
Bette was born April 8, 1925 to Charles & Jenny Shapera in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Bette grew up in St. Paul, Minnesota along with her late older sister, Ruth Epstein. Bette was a graduate from Central High School in St. Paul. She attended the University of Minnesota in 1946 earning a Bachelor’s degree in American History and English.
Bette was married to Dr. James “Jimmy” M.A. Weiss April 7, 1946. Jimmy passed away in 2002. Bette and Jimmy moved to St. Louis, Missouri in 1954 when Jimmy joined the medical faculty at Washington University-St. Louis.
They came to Columbia in 1960 when Jimmy was appointed first Chairman of Psychiatry at the University of Missouri-Columbia.
Bette fell in love with Columbia instantly. She managed the gift shop at the University’s Museum of Art & Archaeology for ten years. She also spent several years working at downtown Columbia’s beloved store, Cool Stuff. She had an unmatched appreciation for art, culture, and dachshunds. She was an avid antique collector and world traveler.
Bette is survived by her daughter, Jenny Weiss Ford, and son, Jonathan James Weiss; her grandchildren, Jake Ford and wife, Kendra, Andrew Weiss, Ellie Weiss, Emma Weiss, and great grandson, Louis Faber.
There will be no public services held. Instead, a private gathering will be held for family and friends at a later date.
Contributions and gifts in memory of Bette Weiss are requested to be made to any of the following charities and organizations:
Congregation Beth Shalom, 500 W Green Meadows Rd, Columbia, MO 65203
The Southern Law Poverty Center, 400 Washington Ave, Montgomery, AL 36104 or donate online at https://support.splcenter.org
The American Civil Liberties Union, 125 Broad St, 18th Fl, New York, NY 10004 or donate online at www.action.aclu.org
Museum of Art & Archaeology- University of MO, Mizzou North, 115 Business Loop 70 W, Columbia, MO 65202
Central MO Humane Society, 616 Big Bear Blvd, Columbia, MO 65202 or donate online at https://comogives.com/product/central-missouri-humane-society-8/
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, MO 65203 (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.parkermillard.com.