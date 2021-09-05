Betty A. Checkett passed away on August 30, 2021. She was born on November 23, 1931 in St. Louis, Missouri. Betty is survived by her nieces: Donna Checkett (Chris) and Susan Checkett Heidemann; her nephew, Kevin Checkett (Sandi); great and great-great nieces and nephews. Donations may be made to Central Missouri Humane Society in Columbia, Missouri. A full obituary can be view at www.parkermillard.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, MO 65203 (573) 449-4153.