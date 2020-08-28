Betty Baskett, 92, of Columbia passed away Aug. 26, 2020, after a long bout with Alzheimer’s disease. Betty was born July 17, 1928, in Papillion, Nebraska, to Adolph and Anna Olsan. She married Morgan Baskett on Dec. 25, 1951. Betty was a member of Memorial Baptist Church and worked as a housekeeper. She is preceded in death by her husband, parents and brother James Olsan. She is survived by her son Morgan Jr. and his wife Carol; siblings Bessie Gilmore, Loyd Olsan, Viola Bailey and Harold Olsan.

A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Sept. 1 at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W. The funeral will follow at Memorial Funeral Home. 

Memorial contributions can be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 2609 E. Broadway, Suite 119, Columbia, MO 65201.

Please visit Memorial Funeral Home's website to leave condolences.

