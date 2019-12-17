Betty Dale Misslin, 80, of Columbia passed from this life Dec. 14 at The Villa at Blue Ridge Nursing Home in Columbia.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Betty was born Sept. 7, 1939, in Sidney, Illinois, the daughter of Otto and Lillian (Allison) Smith. She was one of 10 children.
She loved spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed flowers, adored animals and was a gifted artist.
Survivors include her four children, Anita Sullinger of Kahului, Hawaii, Michael Misslin of Columbia, Kevin Misslin and his wife, Donna, of Columbia and Karen Breithaupt and her husband, Dean, of Columbia; sisters, Alberta Wells, Donna Baum, June Smith, Joyce Kyger and Linda Smith; one brother, Boyd Smith; and seven grandchildren, Elaina Sullinger, Rebecca Sullinger, Cameron Breithaupt, Olivia Smith, Spencer Breithaupt, Reagan Misslin and Nathan Misslin.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, Evelyn Smith and Juanita Welker, and one brother, Larry Smith.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, c/o Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 West, Columbia, MO 65202.
