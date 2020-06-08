Betty Jean (Sharrock) Weston, 92, of Lamar, Missouri, died June 8, 2020, at her home with family at her side.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W., Columbia, with the Rev. Fred Leist officiating. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 13, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Weston was born Nov. 21, 1927, in rural Kenoma, Missouri, to Gae and Nell Sharrock. She was a 1945 graduate of Lamar High School and graduated in 1949 from St. John’s School of Nursing in Springfield, Missouri, as a Registered Nurse.
She married Curtis Ross Weston on June 4, 1950, at Lamar United Methodist Church in Lamar. He preceded her in death in 2003.
During their married life they raised two children and lived in Columbia, Missouri, and Destin, Florida. She worked at the University of Missouri Medical Center Neonatal Intensive Care Unit for many years.
Her favorite hobby was raising and showing pug dogs, producing 34 champions. In her later years she enjoyed playing bridge with her friends at the Barton County Senior Center in Lamar.
Survivors include daughter Gwen Huber and husband Tom of Golden City, Missouri, and son Brent Weston and wife Joanne of Leesburg, Virginia; one sister-in-law, June Osborn of Joplin, Missouri; two grandsons, Clint Huber and his wife, Julie, of Fair Oaks, Indiana, and Ben Huber and his wife, Leann, of Golden City, Missouri; 19 great-grandchildren, Jared, Josiah, Anna, Joah, Jeremiah, Aleah, Jedediah, Justus, Adaiah, Arileigh, Cyrus and Alleluia of Fair Oaks, Indiana, and Aleena, Aubrie, Silas, Elizabeth, Ester, Lydia and Simeon of Golden City, Missouri; as well as four nieces and one nephew.
She was a caring and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Memorials are suggested to the Barton County Senior Center, 306 W. 11th St., Lamar MO 64759, in care of Mrs. Stormy Cuba.