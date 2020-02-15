Betty Jo Elder, 91, of New Franklin passed away Feb. 14, 2020, at Ashley Manor Care Center in Boonville. Betty was born Oct. 13, 1928, in rural Howard County, a daughter of Frank and Arlie Quinley Hendrix.
Prior to retirement, Betty was employed at Nabisco Bakery in Kansas City, Kansas, and for many years at Holsum Bakery in Boonville. She was a member of the Bakery and Confectionary Worker’s Union. Betty was a member of Boonesboro Christian Church. She enjoyed reading, garage sales and most importantly her family. She especially enjoyed spending time with family and sharing coffee time with them.
Cherishing her memory are five children, Norma (George) Decker of New Franklin, James (Faye) Elder of Pilot Grove, Sandra Elder of Eldon, Linda (Richard) Kaiser of New Franklin and Susan Friess of New Franklin; five siblings, Fay Kempf of Boonville, Lloyd (Geneva) Hendrix of New Franklin, Bill (Alice) Hendrix of New Franklin, Carol Andrews of Newport News, Virginia, and Kathryn Andrews of New Franklin; and eight grandchildren, James Decker, Sonya (Mitch) Twenter, Darren (Shara) Elder, Kevin Strope, Lori (Brad) Bauer, Amanda (Aaron) Shanks, Travis (Chris) Overstreet and Ryan Friess. Also surviving are 18 great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Zelda Canole and Janice Smith; a brother, Jess Hendrix; and four grandchildren, Bobby Elder, Wesley Hunt, Cheri Strope and Teri Strope.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Markland-Yager Funeral Home in New Franklin.
Funeral services honoring her life will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at Boonesboro Christian Church, with Pastor Ross Mutrix officiating. Interment will follow at Boonesboro Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Boonesboro Christian Church or Boonesboro Cemetery Association. Condolences may be shared at www.marklandyager.com.