Betty Shemwell, age 92, of Boonville, Missouri passed away on August 2, 2021, at Katy Manor Nursing Home. She was born on December 31, 1928, in Houstonia, Missouri, a daughter of the late Robert and Keser Stanley Stewart. The family lived on a farm west of Boonville for most of her growing up years.
She graduated from Boonville High School in 1948, worked at the Hotel Frederick, then learned to be a beautician as an apprentice under her sister, Wanda Campbell. Betty loved doing hair for 50 years.
She was a member of United Church of Christ in Boonville. In her earlier years, she loved working on quilts, cooking, and riding horses with her friends in the Boonville Boot and Saddle Club. Most of all, Betty loved her family and nature. She called herself “Country Betty”. She loved to travel, play games, and was a delight to all who knew her.
Betty is survived by daughter, Cindy (Rusty) Bell, grandson, Andy (Jennifer) Bell, one great-granddaughter, Luna Bell, all of Columbia; granddaughter, Missy Bell, of Austin TX; and her “extra” kids Don and Mary Campbell; Keat, Canette, Lauren and Sydney Catlett. Betty was preceded in death by her sister, Wanda Campbell; three brothers: Johnny, in infancy; Carl and Clyde Stewart; as well as her special friend and companion, R.G. “Bob” Catlett.
No services are planned at this time. The family asks any memorial donations be sent to Katy Manor Nursing Home in Pilot Grove, MO. for their activities fund.
