A gentle caring light in the world has transitioned to her peace in the heavens. Betty Sue Hoops Eads, 97, passed away in Columbia, MO on November 30, 2021. Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 5 from 12 (noon) to 1:30 p.m., with harp and cello music by the Trevors’ 51 Strings, at the Fancher-Rekus Funeral Home in Iberia, MO followed by a Celebration of Life Service. Burial will be at the Iberia Cemetery.
Betty was born on October 22, 1924, in Crocker, MO, to George Tallman and Effie Irene Krause Hoops. She graduated from Crocker High School as salutatorian. After James Eads met Betty, he decided immediately that he would marry her. They were secretly married in Ozark, MO, on June 15, 1941, but Jim could only keep the secret for two weeks as they planned to continue their education at Iberia Junior College. Jim had told his father that he would work at the family-owned Ford dealership established in 1913, but his father wanted Jim to take complete control of the business after one year of college.
Betty, a homemaker, enjoyed music, gave piano lessons, and accompanied the high school and church choirs. She was a member of Iberia Baptist Church, the Eastern Star, and Iberia Garden Club. She enjoyed water aerobics class at the Lake of the Ozarks. Her desire for Iberia to build a community swimming pool/ park was not fulfilled.
Preceding Betty in death were her parents, her sister, Mary Ann Hoops Kamins, and her husband of 64 years, James W. Eads.
Betty is survived by her children, Judy Elliott (Jim) and Karen Atwill (Dan) of Columbia, MO, five grandchildren, Dr. Cortney Elliott Wright (Randy), Gainesville, Florida, David Elliott (Kristin) Delray Beach, Florida, Dr. Dana Atwill Wilhite (Dr. Chris), Raymore, MO, Kirsten Atwill Craver, Columbia, Daniel Atwill (Amy), Charleston, SC, eleven great-grandchildren, Brianne Wright O’Sullivan, Ellie Wright, Avery Elliott, James Elliott, Carter Wilhite, Cate Wilhite, Harrison Craver, Ainsley Craver, Effie Craver, Eads Atwill, Davis Atwill, and brother, George Randall Hoops (Mary Kay) of Springfield, MO.
In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions to honor Betty’s life may be given to the Iberia Baptist Church Hammond organ fund in care of First Baptist Church, 3 Bonnie Drive, Iberia, MO 65486, to the music department of the Iberia RV High School, 3 Pemberton Drive, Iberia, MO 65486 or to the Eads Airport Park Pool fund, Bank of Crocker, 214 South Commercial, Crocker, Missouri 65452.
