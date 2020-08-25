Beverly Ann Boyd, 59, of Columbia died Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at her home and surrounded by family. She was born Nov. 27, 1960, in St. Louis to James and Elsie Ivester Miller. She was united in marriage to Scott Boyd on Aug. 7, 1982.
Beverly attended Fox High School in Arnold, Missouri. She then went on to attend MU and graduated cum laude in 3 1/2 years. She earned a dual degree in agricultural economics and animal science, and promptly used her degrees to raise three sons.
Beverly was a longtime and beloved member of Christian Fellowship Church. She loved to garden, specifically with native Missouri plants. Beverly enjoyed feeding birds, fishing and was a Missouri Master Naturalist. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family and grandchildren. Beverly and Scott traveled to all 50 states and many National Parks — with multiple trips to Yellowstone, her favorite.
Beverly is survived by her husband Scott; parents James and Elsie Miller; children David Boyd (Audrey), Matt Boyd (Haley) and Jeff Boyd (Haley), all of Columbia; sister Pam Jarvis (Scott) of Macon; and seven grandchildren: Gemma, Makael, Caden, Grayson, Esmé, Teagan and Miller.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family would like to invite their Christian Fellowship friends for a visitation 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, followed by their QuesTec and community friends from 7:30 to 9:00 p.m. at the Christian Fellowship Church.
Services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29 at the Christian Fellowship Church. The services will be livestreamed, with a link available on the Parker-Millard website. Interment will be private for the family. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Love INC or Coyote Hill Christian Children’s Home.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory, 12 E Ash St., Columbia, MO 65203, 573-449-4153.