Beverly Ann Mathews (Clary) died on July 9, 2022 at the age of 86.
She was born the seventh of eight children on January 11, 1936 in Holton, KS, to Harvey Edgar Clary and Florence Edna (Scott) Clary.
She married Albert Vincent Mathews on November 26, 1954, in Kansas City, Mo. Several years later they, with their 2 young sons, relocated to Southern California.
After the birth of their third child and upon furthering her education, Beverly became a talented IT professional in the banking industry.
Throughout her life Bev was an enthusiastic member of her church and community. She devoted much of her time to the Boy Scouts of America as a den mother.
After residing in California for 30 years the family returned to the Midwest where Bev enjoyed having access to immediate and extended family for the next 30 years.
She studied hard and obtained her real estate license, but pressing family health issues forced her to retire. She spent many years selflessly caring for her husband, her dear friend Janis, her son David and her grandson Skyler during their extended illnesses.
She will be remembered for being a wonderful grandma, homemaker, cook, pianist, gardener, lawn mower (varying opinions on that), seamstress, cat wrangler, dog buddy, tree climber and nature lover.
She is survived by her son Robert ‘Steve’ Mathews (Pamela E.), daughter Mary Morris (Kenny), daughter-in-law Pamela A. Mathews, grandsons Cass (Tara), Collin, Daniel, granddaughters Courtney, Chelsea, great grandchildren Shane, Brooklyn, Maddox and Genavieve, great-great grandson Grayson, her brother Harvey Clary, sister Marsha Gibson and a host of cherished nieces and nephews.
She was a woman of faith and hoped to be reunited with Vincent, her husband of 47 years, her son David, her parents, her siblings Mary, Aileen, Victor, Yvonne, DeFrances, and grandsons Brian and Skyler.
The family would like to extend their thanks to Pamela A. Mathews for her dedication to caring for Beverly during her long illness.
In lieu of flowers, Beverly’s family suggests donations to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, a cause that Beverly was personally affected by and was passionate about.
At her request, her body was donated to science. The family will receive guests on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 10:00 o’clock a.m. with a service at 11:00 and refreshments to follow at Campus Lutheran Church, 304 S. College Ave. Columbia, Mo. 65201.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, MO 65203 (573) 449-4153.
Condolences may be left online for the family at www.parkermillard.com.
