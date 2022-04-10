On the morning of March 30, 2022, Heaven began to shine brighter as Beverly Jane (Lemen) Clark, 81, of Columbia, Missouri, went to be with the Lord. Beverly was born November 22, 1940, in Centerville, Iowa, to John and Wineva (Morlan) Lemen of Unionville, Missouri.
Beverly was the patient wife of James Donald Clark; married on February 3, 1961. Beverly was a mother to Bruce Clark and his wife Linda (Butcher) Clark, and Julie Clark Walters and her husband Larry Walters.
Beverly was the loving/spoiling grandmother of Brett Clark and his wife, Erin (Dalbey) Clark, Blair Clark, Brittany (Clark) Fielder and her husband Andrew Fielder, Clark Walters and his wife Jordyn (Kendall) Walters, and Luke Walters. Beverly was also a great-grandmother to Gavin Clark and Owen Clark.
Beverly was always excited for her next adventure with her husband Jim and their family. She loved to camp, hike in the mountains, and walk on the beaches, or just take long walks anywhere!
Beverly was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Terry Lemen.
Funeral services for Beverly were at Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home in Unionville, Missouri, on Saturday, April 2, 2022. Interment was at the West Liberty Cemetery, Unionville.
Memorials may be made payable to the West Liberty Cemetery or the Alzheimer’s Foundation and entrusted with Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home, 709 S. 27th St., Unionville, MO 63565.