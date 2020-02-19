Beverly Faber, 89, passed away Feb. 18, 2020. She was born April 18, 1930.
A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 21, at Beth Hamedrosh Hagodol Cemetery, 9125 Ladue Road, in St. Louis.
She was the beloved wife of the late Sidney Faber; dear mother and mother-in-law of Jay A. Brand (Cindy Vogler), Bart S. Brand (Jodie), Steven E. Faber, Jayne F. Neal (John McNearney) and Terry D. Faber (Holly); dear aunt to Ellen Boime (Alan) and Arthur Cohen (Beth); dear grandmother of the late Matthew Neal and Jessica Neal, Benjamin Faber (Katie), Jacob Faber (Ellie Weiss), Rae Guinan (Andrew), George R. Brand (Courtney), Sam Brand and Clara Brand; dear great-grandmother of Madalyn, Brooke and Jack Faber and Louis Faber; dear sister and sister-in-law of the late Florence and Eli Cohen, Leonard Rubenstein (Jan) and late Martin and Ruth Kosberg; dear companion of the late Stanley Rosenblum; special extended family to Nancy Branz (Andy), Jeffrey Branz (Bethany) and Sarah Branz, David Kosberg, late Andrea Kosberg, Kim, Emma, Grace, Tracy and Katie Ellen Carney, Gavin Dickherber, Chad, Stacy, Teddy and Noah Cohen, Alex and Miles Cohen and Lindsey, Nick and Oliver Sheftic.
She was a University City teacher and lifelong learner, mentor and friend to all who knew her.
Memorial contributions are preferred to Temple Israel, Operation Food Search or The Sidney Faber Criminal Law Award at the MU School of Law. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.