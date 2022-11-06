William Kountz gently exited this world on October 17, 2022, at his home in Columbia, Missouri.
William (Bill) Bryan Kountz Jr. was born on August 18,1934, in Saint Louis, Missouri, to William B. Kountz and Willie Mae Weissinger Kountz.
Bill and his twin brother Robert (Bob) grew up near Tower Grove Park in Saint Louis, and it was there that Bill developed his lifelong love for trees and gardens.
He attended Whittier College, the University of Michigan, and graduated Washington University with a degree in architecture.
For most of his life, Bill was a practicing architect, but he had wide interests and continued to explore and develop expertise in music, history, art, bird watching, the care and joy of companion animals, and gardening.
He was an avid reader, loved discussing politics and current events, had a strong sense of curiosity, and enjoyed developing new friendships and nurturing old ones.
When Bill moved from Saint Louis to join his mother and his brother in Fayette, he became an engaged member of the community.
He was a valued parishioner of Saint Mary’s Episcopal Church, served on the Main Street Committee, helped develop PAWS (animal rescue), and was a board member of the Ashby-Hodge Gallery. Bill was an active member of the Boonslick Historical Society, the Fayette Area Historical Association, and the Howard County Progressives.
A true gentleman, and also a gentle man, Bill was kind and philanthropic, but he also had a generous spirit and gave freely of his time and interest.
He is survived by his nephew, Edward Kountz (Linda) of Hiawassee, Georgia, a cousin Don Rush of Saint Joseph, Missouri, and companions Bandit and Hercules. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Bob.
There will be a celebration of Bill’s life at the Willie Mae Kountz Recital Hall at Central Methodist University, Fayette, Missouri, November 12, 2022, at 2 PM. Interment will be at Bethel Cemetery in Wildwood, Missouri at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Kountz Opera and Vocal Music Endowment Fund, Missouri Academy of Music, PAWS, or the Ashby-Hodge Gallery of American Art. Condolences may be sent in care of Friemonth-Freese Funeral Services, 174 Hwy. 5 & 240 N., Fayette, MO 65254
