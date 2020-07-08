Billie Ann (Thurston) Stambaugh of Columbia passed away Monday, July 6, 2020.
She was born Feb. 21, 1941, in Centralia, Missouri, to William and Ola (Campbell) Thurston.
Billie graduated from Centralia High School. She married Lloyd “Bud” Stambaugh on Dec. 11, 1959.
Billie had a career in secretarial work at State Farm and was a homemaker. She was a member of Christian Fellowship Church and had a passion for cooking and serving large family gatherings.
She is survived by her husband; her children, Lloyd E. (Maria) Stambaugh III and Steven (Kristen) Stambaugh; and her grandchildren, Hannah Stambaugh, Ashley Stambaugh, Ian Stambaugh and Ellie Stambaugh.
Billie was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Carl Campbell, Corrine (Thurston) Dickerson, Larry Thurston and Virgil Thurston.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W., in Columbia.
