Billie Lee Neal, 75, of Columbia died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Boone Hospital Center. Services will be Saturday, Feb. 1, at Memorial Funeral Home, with visitation from noon to 2 p.m. and funeral services at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Harrisburg Cemetery.
Bill was born Dec. 7, 1944, in Columbia, the son of Jimmy Neal and Thelma (Nichols) Neal. He graduated from Harrisburg High School. On June 8, 1968, he was united in marriage to Florence Anne Johnson, who preceded him in death in 2010.
Bill managed restaurants at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, the Employment Security building in Jefferson City and “Grandpa's Grill” in Ellis Fischel Cancer Center and in the state office building, both in Columbia. He was a longtime member of the National Federation of the Blind, as well as the Masons. He was a lifelong fan of the St. Louis Cardinals & NASCAR. He enjoyed spending time with his family, spending weekends at the Lake of the Ozarks and dancing with the love of his life.
Bill is survived by two daughters, Carla Mehr (Damon) of Columbia and Thracie Burns (Eddie) of Queen City; 10 grandchildren and many close family friends that called him “grandpa;" 10 great-grandchildren; siblings Vickie Reno, Jimmy Neal, Debbie Turney and Robert Neal; and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; one son, Samuel Neal; and one granddaughter, Ginger Renee.
