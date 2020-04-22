Billie Earl Strawn, 78, of Harrisburg passed away April 16, 2020, at Boone Hospital Center with his family by his side. Because of the virus, we are unable to have a visitation, and a private graveside service will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery for the immediate family.
He was born in Boone County, the son of Earl and Juanita Strawn, on June 1, 1941. For most of his life, he was a hardworking farmer. He was a graduate of Hickman High School, class of 1959. On June 24, 1962, he married Glenda.
Survivors include his wife, Glenda; their sons, Kevin (Kim), Kent (Tammy) and Keith (Becky); grandchildren, Alyssa (Chris), Monica, Dustin, Jeremy, Derek, Emma, Kameron and Kourtney; brother, Paul (Ruth); and two nieces, Lisa (Craig) and Teresa.
Memorials may be made to Bethlehem Cemetery (where Billie was a board member) at 982 County Road 417, Fayette, MO 65248.
The Strawn family will hold a private burial service; however, the service can be viewed live on Facebook at the Memorial Funeral Home, Crematory & Memorial Park Cemetery/Columbia page at 2 p.m. Friday.
