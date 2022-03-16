Billy Glen Ellis of Harrisburg, passed away on March 12, 2022. Visitation 10-11 am, Funeral Service 11 am, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, Nilson-Millard Crematory & Burial Center, 5611 E. St. Charles Rd. Columbia, MO
Billy Ellis, March 4, 1937 — March 12, 2022
- Submitted by funeral home
-
-
