Billy Neil Day passed away peacefully in Fulton, Missouri on April 22, 2023, at the age of 92 with his wife, Annabelle at his side.

He was born in Arthur, West Virginia on October 23, 1930, to John Blair and Lena Lee (Patch) Day. He grew up in Arthur with three brothers where he learned to hunt, fish, garden, raise cattle and love dogs. He developed a can-do approach to tackling new skills and put that approach into action when he decided to figure out how to raise turkeys to fund his education.

