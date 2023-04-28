Billy Neil Day passed away peacefully in Fulton, Missouri on April 22, 2023, at the age of 92 with his wife, Annabelle at his side.
He was born in Arthur, West Virginia on October 23, 1930, to John Blair and Lena Lee (Patch) Day. He grew up in Arthur with three brothers where he learned to hunt, fish, garden, raise cattle and love dogs. He developed a can-do approach to tackling new skills and put that approach into action when he decided to figure out how to raise turkeys to fund his education.
Billy graduated from Petersburg High School in 1948 then received his BS degree (1952) and MS degree (1954) from West Virginia University. While at WVU, he met the love of his life, Virginia Annabelle Wilson, and they married in 1953.
In 1954, Billy was drafted into the United States Army, destined for the Army of Occupation. During his intake, his degree in biological sciences was noted so he was reassigned to a research position at the Dugway Proving Grounds near Provo, Utah. It was there that he first published scientific findings. Billy was honorably discharged in September 1956.
Upon earning his PhD in Reproductive Physiology from Iowa State University in 1958, Dr. Day began his career as an assistant professor at the University of Missouri-Columbia where he remained until his retirement as Professor Emeritus in 2000. During his career, Billy had over 270 scientific publications and he mentored many graduate students that went on to succeed at universities and in industry. His work included discoveries in swine reproduction that resulted in technological and management applications that advanced the efficiency of swine production worldwide.
Dr. Day was also an engaging teacher, helping students learn about animal reproduction at Mizzou for over 4 decades. He was instrumental in establishing the innovative “Food for the 21st Century Program” at UMC. He was recognized nationally and internationally for his excellence through invitations to speak across the world. Billy was a distinguished alumnus at WVU and ISU and a Distinguished Professor at Mizzou. He received the most prestigious awards possible from both the American Society of Animal Science and the Society for the Study of Reproduction for his lifetime contributions to reproductive physiology.
Everywhere he went, Billy saw someone he knew or soon would know. He cherished meals with friends and family and enjoyed sharing conversations or a good joke. In trying to explain human behavior through nature, he would ask, “Where in the animal kingdom?”. He followed the Kansas City Chiefs, Mizzou football, basketball, volleyball, and softball and bet many candy bars on his favorite teams. He loved a good western and an intriguing novel.
Billy is survived by his wife of 69 years and by his sons Billy Day of Knob Noster, Missouri, Michael Day (Toni) of Olsburg, Kansas and Jeffrey Day (Becky) of Manchester, Missouri, and daughters Tamara Day Callahan (Christopher) of Indianapolis and Jeanenne Day of Columbia, Missouri. He is also survived by his grandchildren Tricia Day, Ryan Callahan (Laura), Bridget Callahan (Phil Norris), Travis Day (Amanda), Leslie Day, Brian Day, and Jennifer Day, by great-grand daughters Sharon (Dustin), Tory, Lois, and Joan and by great-great-grandsons Colton and Connor.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 6, 2023, from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm at Parker-Millard Funeral Services and Crematory in Columbia, Missouri.
Please consider honoring Billy with a donation to Central Missouri Hospice 1001 Southwest Blvd. Jefferson City, MO 65109, or The Alzheimer’s Association- Greater Missouri Chapter 2609 E. Broadway Suite: 119, Columbia, MO 65201 https://www.alz.org/greatermissouri?form=alz_donate.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, MO 65203 (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.parkermillard.com.