Billy L. Perkins, 81, of Columbia passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at Boone Hospital Center.
A Celebration of Life Service will be at 4 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 at Grace Bible Church, followed by a reception for the family to greet friends.
Billy was born on Dec. 12, 1937, in Columbia to Clarence "Bill" and Maurin Winn Perkins. They preceded him in death. On Oct. 15, 1960, he married Doris Burnett in Columbia. He was a longtime member of Grace Bible Church.
Billy is survived by his wife, Doris; four children, Teresa Graham (Alan) of Smithville, Tammy Mann (James) of Harrisburg, Stephen Perkins (Tracy) of Harrisburg and Matthew Perkins (Ashley) of Centralia; two brothers, Dale Perkins (Peggy) of Columbia and Gale Perkins (Mary) of Harrisburg; sister-in-law Gail Perkins of Columbia; six grandchildren, Levi, Heaven, Malissa, Dalton, Grace and Killian; and two great-grandchildren, Aliya and Xander.
He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Donald and Bruce.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Grace Bible Church – Missions Program, 601 Blue Ridge Road, Columbia, MO 65202. Online condolences and tributes may be shared with the family at www.bachyager.com.