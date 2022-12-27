Birdie Mae Jones, 80, of Columbia, MO passed away on Thursday, December 15th, 2022, at Boone Hospital. She was born in Hernando, MS to Percy and Clara Jones.
Birdie received Christ at a young age at Pleasant Grove Church.
Birdie loved being with her Family and Friends, she loved to cook and clean. In her younger days she loved to go fishing with her best friend Janice Palmer.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, MO 65203 (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.parkermillard.com.
Visitation 1⅔0/22 11:00am — 12:00pm
Service 1⅔0/22 12:00pm
both at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church
