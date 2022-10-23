R. Blair Long, 76, of Stoutsville, Missouri, passed away on October 18, 2022 at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia. He was born December 17, 1945, near Claresholm, Alberta, Canada, to Rufus Long and Ethel Davies Long. When Blair was six months old he moved with the family to Boone County where he resided for several decades.
Blair graduated from Hallsville High School in 1966 and, soon after, married Sue Baugh Long and started a family. He worked for 3M Company in Columbia for 26 years, retiring in 1996. During those years he also raised cattle, horses, sheep and hogs on the family farm near Hallsville. In retirement, and after divorcing and moving to Monroe County, he continued to help neighbors farm. He also bought property in North Dakota and helped area farmers there with planting and harvesting for several years. He later married Jill Quade.
Blair loved horseback riding much of his life, and especially looked forward to trail rides with friends in Eminence, Missouri, and Rudolf Bennitt Wildlife Area in Howard County. Farming, horses and good friends enriched his life.
Survivors include two sons, Matt Long of Centralia and his friend Cassie Gray, and Marc Long and wife Lisa of Yankton, S.D.; grandchildren Ruby Long of Hallsville, Alex Long and wife Haley Canaday of Columbia, and Andrew Long of Hallsville; brothers, Ross Long and wife Mary of Centralia, David Long and wife Vicki of Centralia, sister Florence Nelson and husband Larry of Centralia, and sister-in-law Vicki Long of Columbia. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Dean Long, and a sister, Rita Long.
At Blair’s request he will be cremated and no services will be held. A gathering to remember Blair and his famous sayings will be held from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Spirit Hall, Knights of Columbus, 20650 Highway 124, near Centralia.