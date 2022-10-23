R. Blair Long, 76, of Stoutsville, Missouri, passed away on October 18, 2022 at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia. He was born December 17, 1945, near Claresholm, Alberta, Canada, to Rufus Long and Ethel Davies Long. When Blair was six months old he moved with the family to Boone County where he resided for several decades.

Blair graduated from Hallsville High School in 1966 and, soon after, married Sue Baugh Long and started a family. He worked for 3M Company in Columbia for 26 years, retiring in 1996. During those years he also raised cattle, horses, sheep and hogs on the family farm near Hallsville. In retirement, and after divorcing and moving to Monroe County, he continued to help neighbors farm. He also bought property in North Dakota and helped area farmers there with planting and harvesting for several years. He later married Jill Quade.

