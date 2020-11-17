Bobby Edward Nichols, 79, of Columbia passed away Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Boone Hospital Center. A private family graveside service has taken place at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Bobby was born Nov. 12, 1941, in Rocheport, the son of Herman E. Nichols and Ollie J (Kite) Nichols. He graduated from Harrisburg High School.
On June 10, 1962, in Columbia, he was united in marriage to Glenda Alvis Nichols, who survives of the home.
Bobby enjoyed bowling and playing golf with his friends. He served the youth of Boone County for many years as a basketball official and a softball umpire.
He, along with Glenda, were long-time members of Community United Methodist Church. He had a 24-year career with Central Bridge Co. He was an active member of the Sunrise Optimist Club. Most important to Bobby was his family. He will be sadly missed by each one.
In addition to his wife, Glenda, Bobby is survived by two children, Susan (Steve) Kemper and Kevin Nichols; six grandchildren, Ashley (Tony) Vaughn, Brandon Francher, Aaron (Candace) Nichols, Jordan (Jake) Mize, Jake (Kaleena) Kemper and Josh (Brandon) Kemper; 10 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Fern (Harold) Sims and Dee Ann (Ron) Miller.
Memorials may be made to Coyote Hill Christian Children’s Home in care of the funeral home or the church.
