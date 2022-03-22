It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Bobby Ray Harrison. He died peacefully in the early hours of Friday, March 18th with family members at his bedside. He was 93 years young.
Bobby was born on June 13, 1928 in Bowie, TX to Alfred Wesley Harrison and Johnny Alberta “Bertie” Chapman Harrison. He was raised in Texas where he took on the life of a cowboy, riding horses and herding animals. On weekends, he enjoyed going into town to square dance.
After serving in the Merchant Marines, Bobby was living in West Texas but would occasionally visit his folks, who had relocated to Oklahoma City. Blake and Mary Whitfield, whose daughter Callie was a few years younger than Bobby, attended the same church as Bobby’s folks. Bertie and Mary thought it would be a good idea to introduce Bobby and Callie, and arranged for them to meet at a church picnic. They hit it off and Bobby began visiting more often, flying in on a small airplane and landing at a small airport nearby. This handsome, experienced and adventurous man swept Callie off her feet (even though his mother had just arranged the whole thing). They were married on June 14th, 1952.
Bob continued his adventurous career in the Air Force and as a private pilot. In 1959 he took a job as a commercial pilot for Ozark Airlines and moved his family to Florissant, Missouri, where they became very involved at the Church of Christ, attending faithfully and serving the church in many ways. During these years, he helped start a youth church camp – Camp Ne-o-tez and supported missionary work all over the world.
Bob embraced the role of Grandad with unmatched enthusiasm. It became his life’s work to be present at every grandparent’s day, dance recital, game, school concert, fair and theatre production. With the number of grandchildren growing rapidly, Bob retired from his career because someone had to carry the camera and take the pictures. Callie and Bob spent the next 20 years traveling to see family and friends. They made Fraser, Colorado their second home, which they opened to family and friends.
In 2007, Bob and Callie moved to Montgomery City, MO to be closer to family. He became active in the local church and delivered Meals on Wheels at the Senior Center. In 2012, after Callie was called home, Bob moved to Tiger Place in Columbia, MO, where he enjoyed community life and attended church services hosted by Mizzou Christian Campus House. No matter where Bob was living, he always found ways to serve others.
While his family mourns this loss, they also celebrate the amazing life of a man that significantly touched the lives of so many. Bob lived a life full of gratitude, always saying “Thank you, I appreciate all you have done.” He was never afraid to show his emotions and expressed his love to others openly. He was a wonderful man, husband, Daddy, Grandad, and friend.
When you think of Bob, the verse from an old hymn comes to mind…”Won’t it be grand to hear Him say, ‘Well done,’ When life is over and the victory is won? If I walk in heaven’s light, shun the wrong and do the right, I know He’ll crown me when the race is run.” There was never any doubt of his faithfulness, love of God, and love of family (both blood relations and extended). Rest assured, Bob has gained his reward and will walk the streets of gold.
If you knew Bob Harrison as a lifelong friend or only for a day, his personality and positive outlook on life affected you. During his 93 years, Bob lived as full a life as one could imagine, leaving no stone unturned. His was a life well-lived.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, siblings and his wife of 59 years, Callie Francis Whitfield Harrison.
Bob is survived by four children: Carey Chapple and husband, Richard, of Fults, IL; Dixie Petit of Alpharetta, Georgia; Bobbi Weekley and husband, Bob, of Montgomery City, MO; and Blake Harrison and wife, Terri, of Columbia, MO; grandchildren: Matthew Weekley and wife, Rachel; Russell Weekley and wife, Heather; Cara Weekley; Richard Chapple and wife, Rachael; Wesley Chapple and wife, Blair; Rosemary Chapple; Beau Petit and wife, Chelsea; Callia Petit; and Samantha Harrison; as well as Great-grandchildren: Garrett, Jillian, Danielle, Amelia, Lorelai, Cale, Charlee, Carsen, Cameron, Bela and Lincoln. Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and many friends.
Bob’s family would like to thank the staff at Tiger Place and Compassus Hospice for caring so much and helping him live his best life.
The family will have a private service at a later time. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Mizzou Christian Campus House, Camp Ne-o-tez, or Compassus Hospice c/o Schlanker Funeral Home, 207 Danville Road, Montgomery City, MO 63361.
Condolences may be made to www.schlankerfuneralhome.com