Bonita “Bonnie” Winberg, 75, of Ashland, peacefully passed away on Friday, May 5, 2023 at home. Friends and family may gather for visitation on Tuesday, May 9 from 11:00 AM to noon at Memorial Funeral Home in Columbia. A funeral service officiated by Kevin Matthews will immediately follow. Bonnie will be laid to rest at Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture (columbiaurbanag.org) or Voice of the Martyrs (persecution.com/donate). Share memories and condolences online at www.memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com.