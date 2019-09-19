Bonnie Jo (Enochs) Simmons, 66, of Columbia passed away Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at The Neighborhoods by TigerPlace.
A Gathering of Friends will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sept. 21 at the Midway Travel Plazaconference room.
Bonnie Jo was born May 14, 1953, the daughter of James W. Enochs and Ruth (Armitage) Enochs. On July 13, 2003, she was united in marriage to Benjamin Simmons, who preceded her in death last December.
Bonnie was a preschool teacher and foster grandparent at local schools. She enjoyed working as a greeter at Walmart for over ten years. She was a member of the local steam engine club. She and Ben both were longtime supporters of the Central Missouri Humane Society.
Bonnie is survived by eight children, Melvin Hawkins (Cheyenne) of Buffalo, Texas, Stacey Hawkins and Wayne Hawkins of Columbia, Ron Simmons (Brandi) of New Franklin, Doris Nichols (Dennis) of Columbia, Donna Nickerson (Walter) of Boonville, Daniel Simmons (Maurice) of Columbia and Allen Simmons (Verna) of Macon, as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by son Oscar James Hawkins, son Raymond Simmons and daughter Brenda Johnston.
