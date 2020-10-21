Bonnie Lee Bullard, 82, of Ashland passed away Oct. 20 at University Hospital from complications of COVID-19. Her family was at her bedside when she passed.
Bonnie was born April 30, 1938, in Kansas City, Kansas, to Willard L. Anderson and Edna Mae (Ashley) Anderson. Bonnie is survived by her only sibling, Shirley Rippeto of Kansas City.
Bonnie graduated from Southern Boone County R-1 High School in May of 1956. She married John David Bullard on June 2, 1956. Bonnie and John had two children, Glenda (Jeffrey) Hartman of Conroe, Texas, and John Ray (Robin Randall) Bullard of Ashland. She had five grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Bonnie worked for the state of Missouri and MU before attending cosmetology school. After graduating she worked as a hairdresser in Ashland for many years. Bonnie started work at Shelter Insurance in February of 1980 and retired in 2003.
Bonnie loved trail riding with her family, dancing, doing cross-stitch quilts, shopping and spending time with her husband, kids and grandkids.
Bonnie is preceded in death by her parents and one grandson, John Randall Bullard.
A memorial service will be held Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. and the funeral will follow at 10 a.m. Burial will be at New Salem Cemetery. Masks are required. Services will be livestreamed on the Facebook page of Memorial Funeral Home, Crematory and Memorial Park Cemetery/Columbia.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the New Salem Cemetery Fund.