Boyd Delano Bell, 89, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 in Columbia, Missouri.
Boyd was born in Gilboa, WV on October 19, 1932. Boyd is survived by his wife Marilyn; one son: Timothy, three grandchildren and one great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving grandmother and aunts.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM, Saturday, May 7, 2022 at New Horizon’s United Methodist Church, Columbia, Missouri. Military Honors will follow at the church. Memorials may be made to New Horizons United Methodist Church.
