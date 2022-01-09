Boyd Delano Bell, 89, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 in Columbia, Missouri.
Having been born in Gilboa, WV on October 19, 1932 he left his home upon the advice of his cousin who worked in the coal mines and strongly suggested that he pursue life endeavors in some other manner. Heeding that advice, Boyd decided to serve his country first in the Navy and then in the Air Force. He retired after a 20 years of service.
Boyd met and married Marilyn (Folden) and they enjoyed 59 years together. Boyd is survived by his wife; one son: Timothy, three grandchildren and one great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving grandmother and aunts.
A Memorial Service will be planned at a later date.
