Brandon Wayne Williams Lee, 36, Passed May 31, 2023. He was Born June 5, 1986 in Columbia, MO. His parents were Charles and Alice Lee. He had 4 sisters and 2 brothers, and many aunts, uncles and cousins. The family invites those who loved him, or cared for him, to share grief together this Friday, June 9, 2023 at 4pm. Services at St Luke United Methodist Church 204 E Ash St, Columbia, MO. He was loved so much by so many, He will truly be missed by family, friends and coworkers but, He Will Not Be Forgotten.