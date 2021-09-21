Brenda “Janie” Kemper, age 70, died Tuesday, September 14th, 2021 at her home surrounded by friends and family. She was born in Columbia, Missouri on August 28, 1951.
A lifelong Kewpie, Janie graduated from Hickman High School in 1969. She is survived by her husband Tom Kemper and 2 children David and Kyle (Kathleen) and grandson James Kemper.
Janie was a nurse at Boone Hospital spending most of her career working in oncology on 2100 where she made countless lifelong friends.
She loved her family and her dogs Jackie and Zeke. Janie enjoyed riding on trains, marching bands, drinking Coca-Cola and cheering for the St. Louis Cardinals.
As an avid photographer, Janie’s feisty and creative spirit will live on in the photos and videos she left behind.
A graveside service will be held at 3pm on Wednesday, September 22nd at Memorial Park Cemetery, 1217 Business Loop 70 w, Columbia MO 65202.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the Locust Street Expressive Arts Elementary PTA.
