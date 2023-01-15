Brian Andrew Bevins died on January 6, 2023 at Columbia Manor Care Center in Columbia Missouri. Brian was born in Manhattan, Kansas on March 23, 1963. He was the son of Robert J. Bevins and Priscilla LeBaron Bevins. The family moved to Columbia in 1967 when Dr. Bevins joined the Agricultural Economics Department at the University of Missouri.

Though Brian was born with several disabilities one of which required crutches, he was a bright little boy and Mr. Lincoln, Principal of Russell Elementary School, welcomed Brian when he was ready for kindergarten. In 1981 Brian graduated from Hickman High School. He entered Rockhurst College and graduated with Honors in 1985. In 1991 Brian earned a Master’s Degree in Philosophy at the University of Missouri.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you