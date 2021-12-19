Brian Lee Davis, 61, of Columbia, passed away on Monday, December 13, 2021 at his home.
Friends will be received from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at Rice Road Church of Christ, 4710 Rice Road, Columbia, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Rice Road Church of Christ or the charity of the donor’s choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nilson Funeral Home, 5611 E. St. Charles Rd.; Columbia, MO 65202. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.nilsonfuneralhome.com