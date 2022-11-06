Bruce Harty Beckett passed into the Lord’s arms on Friday, October 28, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his loving wife, Donna Huskey Beckett, his four boys, Adam Harty Beckett, Matthew Huskey Beckett (Suzanne), Daniel Gray Beckett (Jenny), Andrew Wilson Beckett (Lindsay), and 8 beautiful grandchildren who loved their Poppy with all of their hearts. Bruce has one brother, William Wilson Beckett (Jan) who resides in Columbia. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, William and Eleanor Beckett.
Bruce was born in Columbia, Missouri on May 26, 1947, at the University of Missouri’s Noyes Hospital. He grew up in the Grasslands subdivision and attended Grant Elementary, Jefferson Junior High, and Hickman High School.
After graduating from Hickman, he attended the University of Missouri on a Naval ROTC scholarship. At Mizzou he was a member of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity, and he served on the alumni board until his death. He loved his fraternity and the lifelong brotherhood that came with it.
In the Fall of 1965, during Greek rush, Bruce was standing on the South side of Rollins Rd. with his pledge brothers watching sorority rushees pass by. He briefly made eye contact with the girl of his dreams, Donna Huskey. Cupid struck, and it was love at first sight. Bruce met Donna at a Phi Delt “social gathering” that weekend, and they dated throughout college. Bruce and Donna married in December of 1969 and were blessed with a happy marriage for almost 53 years.
Upon graduation, Bruce was commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant in May of 1969. He was determined to get to Vietnam to fight for his country and finally received orders and was assigned to Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 5th Marines as an infantry platoon commander. Following a 13-month tour in Vietnam, Bruce returned home and he and Donna were stationed at NAS Cecil Field in Jacksonville, Florida. He received numerous decorations from his service in Vietnam, including a Bronze star for gallantry in the field. Bruce left active duty for the reserves in 1973 with a rank of Captain and moved back to Columbia with his family to attend law school.
Bruce graduated from MU law school in 1975 and practiced law for 46 years. He was a senior partner at Smith Lewis, LLP, and his practice over time evolved to focus primarily on commercial matters, contract law, and real estate. Bruce was both a great lawyer, and an extraordinary mentor and teacher. One of his partners said “it always amazed me how productive he was despite the fact he only typed with two fingers.” Bruce served a term as Boone County Bar President, as President of the Missouri State Historical Society, and was general counsel of a locally based corporation for many years. His career as an attorney was based on principles he lived by: integrity, honesty, loyalty, humility, selfless service, and a genuine care for others, to name a few. Bruce knew no strangers, was a good listener, a gifted storyteller, and had an ability to connect with anyone he met.
Bruce was devoted to his family and cherished their annual family vacations in Florida. He enjoyed time with his grandchildren, and Sunday night dinners at his home on Happy Hollow. He had a welcoming fire in the fireplace during the winter months, often playing his guitar and singing songs he had written. Bruce loved Columbia, the University of Missouri, his fraternity, and was a lifelong Mizzou fan. He was involved with many different organizations that served our community and the world. He was proud to have served in the Marine Corps, and was a true patriot. Once a Marine, always a Marine. Semper Fidelis Bruce! We will miss you.
Visitation and services will be held on Friday, November 11th at Woodcrest Chapel with visitation from 11:30-1:00 and service starting at 1:00. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Global First Responders, 809 E. Happy Hollow Rd, Columbia, MO 65203 or online at www.globalfirstresponder.org.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, MO 65203 (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.parkermillard.com.