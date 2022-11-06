Bruce Harty Beckett passed into the Lord’s arms on Friday, October 28, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his loving wife, Donna Huskey Beckett, his four boys, Adam Harty Beckett, Matthew Huskey Beckett (Suzanne), Daniel Gray Beckett (Jenny), Andrew Wilson Beckett (Lindsay), and 8 beautiful grandchildren who loved their Poppy with all of their hearts. Bruce has one brother, William Wilson Beckett (Jan) who resides in Columbia. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, William and Eleanor Beckett.

Bruce was born in Columbia, Missouri on May 26, 1947, at the University of Missouri’s Noyes Hospital. He grew up in the Grasslands subdivision and attended Grant Elementary, Jefferson Junior High, and Hickman High School.

