Bruce Michael Phelps, 65, of Rolla passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at University Hospital. He was born Jan. 4, 1955, in St. Louis, the son of Arthur and Ann (Karnes) Phelps.
Cremation arrangements are under Columbia Cremation Care Center.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Bruce Michael Phelps, 65, of Rolla passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at University Hospital. He was born Jan. 4, 1955, in St. Louis, the son of Arthur and Ann (Karnes) Phelps.
Cremation arrangements are under Columbia Cremation Care Center.