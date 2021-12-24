“Father” “Husband” “Teacher” “Best Friend” “Coach” “Assistant Chief” “Hey Daddy” Bryant Gladney, 58, was tragically killed in the line of duty while helping at the scene of an accident on Interstate 70 on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.
Bryant was born on September 11, 1963 in Tucson, Arizona. He was raised in Centralia, Missouri and graduated with the class of 1981 from Centralia High School. Bryant was a member with various fire and EMS organizations, a teacher with the Columbia Public Schools, and a basketball and baseball coach for his two sons. At the time of Bryant’s passing, he was serving as an Assistant Chief with the Training Bureau of Boone County Fire Protection District and had been a member for more than 25 years.
Most importantly, Bryant was a loving and caring father and husband. His legacy will carry on through the many lives he touched across the country.
Survivors include his wife, Jamie, his sons, Jack and Shaun and daughter-in-law Elizabeth.
Services are pending at this time. For updated service information as it is available and to leave condolences and memories for the family, please visit: www.memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com.