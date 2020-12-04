Byron Thomas Johnson, 89, of Columbia passed away Dec. 3, 2020, at Lenoir Senior Living. He was born Sept. 16, 1931, in Des Moines, Iowa, the son of Byron Louis and Lucille (Caple) Johnson. Cremation Arrangements are by Columbia Cremation Care Center.

